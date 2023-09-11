Harris County: Fetus found in pipe off Imperial Valley Drive

An investigation is now underway after a fetus was found in a Harris County pipe on Monday morning.

Details are very limited, but we're told workers found a fetus in a chase pipe around 11:30 a.m.

Officials said investigators are interviewing residents in the area and possible witnesses.

No one is in custody and no charges have been filed as the investigation is ongoing.