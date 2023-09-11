Authorities in Montgomery County announced the arrest of a serial armed robbery suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gregory Taylor Olds was arrested in connection with 12 aggravated robberies in the county.

Gregory Taylor Olds (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriffs Office)

He was taken into custody on Friday by the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force, which was comprised of MCSO SWAT members, the Conroe Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The sheriff’s office says Olds was on probation for previous robberies and had active warrants in Harris County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the arrest came after a two-month investigation by their Homicide and Violent Crimes division to identify the suspect, secure an arrest warrant and locate him.