The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect vehicle involved in a recent bank jugging incident. The incident unfolded as the suspect vehicle, occupied by multiple people, trailed a victim from a bank in Harris County to a gas station at the 24000 Block of Sorters Road in Porter on March 22 around 3:50 p.m.

According to reports, the suspects followed the victim. The suspects broke into the victim's vehicle when they went into the gas station. They took a significant sum of cash and several cashier’s checks.

The suspect vehicle was described as a 2009 or newer model white Dodge Ram Truck. However, authorities provided further distinguishing features, including silver bottom trim, dark tinted windows, chrome factory rims, and a black toolbox mounted in the truck bed.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has urged anyone with relevant details or who recognizes the described vehicle to come forward. Those with pertinent information are encouraged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office directly at 936-760-5800, selecting option 3.

Alternatively, individuals can choose to remain anonymous by reaching out to Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867), referencing case number #24A079913.