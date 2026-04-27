Montgomery County crime: 63-year-old suspect arrested for sexual assault of a child

The Brief A 63-year-old man is facing charges of sexual assault of a child, according to a news release. Miguel Navarette was arrested and charged by authorities. Further investigation determined Navarette met the juvenile victim at a Houston church and went to her house for the purpose of having a sexual relationship with the victim.



A 63-year-old man is facing charges of sexual assault of a child, according to a news release.

63-year-old suspect arrested in Montgomery County for sexual assault of a child

What we know:

63-year-old Miguel Navarette was arrested and charged.

Officials said they Montgomery County Sheriff's Office East Patrol deputies were called out to a disturbance near the intersection of Dallas Street and Liberty Street in New Caney.

When deputies arrived, they found an active disturbance involving Navarette and a homeowner.

During the investigation, officials said deputies learned the homeowner had returned home from work early and noticed and unfamiliar vehicle in the driveway.

After entering the home, officials said the homeowner went into his teenage daughter's bedroom and discovered Navarette in the room with his daughter.

Further investigation determined Navarette met the juvenile victim at a Houston church and went to her house for the purpose of having a sexual relationship with the victim.

Navarette was taken to the Montgomery County Jail where he was booked on the charge of sexual assault of a child, which is a second degree felony.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know may be a victim of Miguel Navarrete, please contact the Montgomerry County Sheriff's Officee at (936) 538-5900. Investigators encourage anyone with information to come forward.