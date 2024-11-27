Montgomery County suspect allegedly stole mail from about 100 residents

A Cleveland man has been arrested after deputies found him in possession of mail and personal items belonging to about 100 Montgomery County residents, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Montgomery County authorities say 30-year-old Adler Jurgens faces multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and fraudulent possession of identifying information.

Deputies from the District 1 Patrol Division responded to a call from a resident about a suspicious person in the 200 block of Shore View Drive in Conroe on Nov. 26. The resident reported seeing a man hiding his face and attempting to open the door of their home.

When deputies arrived, they found the man, now identified as Jurgens, driving a stolen vehicle. He was in possession of illegal drugs, burglary tools, and numerous stolen items, including mail, credit cards, vehicle titles, and checks belonging to residents across Montgomery County, authorities said.

Detectives from the District 3 Criminal Investigations Division assisted in the case.

He remains in custody at the Montgomery County Jail on a $71,500 bond. The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.