Teen suspects wanted in Houston Facebook Marketplace robberies

Houston police investigators are asking for your help in locating at least two teenagers who are accused of more than a dozen Facebook Marketplace robberies.

They’re looking for help to arrest 17-year-old Arlando Lyles and 18-year-old Christian Pickett.

Police say Lyles is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and theft from person (robbery), and Picket is wanted for one count of theft from person (robbery). They say additional charges are pending.

While two suspects have been identified, it’s believed there are more people who are also involved.

HPD is currently investigating 15 instances of this on the west or southeast sides. These are all happening at either a park or an apartment complex, and quite a few are repeats, specifically at apartments on Cullen and Selinsky.

These suspects have been accused of posing as sellers on Facebook Marketplace and robbing the victim when they meet up at a certain location.

In the first couple of cases, officials say the suspects assaulted the victims and then took their money but are now using firearms to get the job done.

They’re allegedly creating fake profiles and making offers that are too good to be true so the victim will meet up at the location they choose.

Because of this, Houston police detectives are asking the public to only meet up at a local police station when making a purchase online. They also recommend buying from profiles that have previous activity.

Police say the robberies have occurred at the following locations:

September 21, 2024 at 3:06 pm at an apartment complex at 2400 S. Loop W. September 29, 2024 at 5:45 pm at an apartment complex at 2700 Woodland Park Dr. October 7, 2024 at 6:09 pm at an apartment complex at 5900 Selinsky. October 21, 2024 at 3:22 pm at a park at 7900 Rockhill. October 26, 2024 at 2:02 pm at an apartment complex parking lot at 3700 Faulkner. November 2, 2024 at around 4:30 pm at an apartment complex at 10100 Cullen. November 8, 2024 at around 5:30 pm at an apartment complex at 10000 Cullen. November 15, 2024 at 4:37 pm at an apartment complex at 5900 Selinsky. November 16, 2024 at 6:23 pm at an apartment complex at 10000 Cullen. November 17, 2024 at 3:56 pm at an apartment complex at 7100 Scott. November 18, 2024 at 7:35 pm at an apartment complex at 10000 Cullen. November 18, 2024 at 7:51 pm at an apartment complex at 5900 Selinsky. November 21, 2024 at 10:29 pm at an apartment complex at 10000 Cullen. November 22, 2024 at 3:20 pm at a park at 7900 Rockhill. November 24, 2024 at 4:09 pm at an apartment complex at 10000 Cullen.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713)222-TIPS, online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.