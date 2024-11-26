Houston road rage shooting suspect was charged in previous road rage shooting

The Brief Murder suspect Carlos Chavez will be held without bond after a shooting that killed 1 and injured another. Chavez is accused of killing Jadrian Edwards, 23, in a road rage shooting. Prosecutors say Chavez has six outstanding charges, including those connected to a previous road rage shooting.



A man charged with murdering a father during a road rage shooting was asking a judge today to be released on bond.

The judge has ordered Carlos Chavez to be held in jail with no bond, because this is actually the second time Chavez is recently accused of having road rage and shooting into another vehicle. This time, two people were shot, including the driver, who died.

In the court hearing, prosecutors told the judge about the six outstanding charges against Carlos Chavez, saying he should be held without bond.

Carlos Chavez

Earlier this month, on November 7, 2024, investigators say Chavez opened fire on a vehicle on Beechnut Street, in what's believed to be road rage, killing 23-year-old father Jadrian Edwards, who was headed to take family pictures.

Edwards' 7-month-old daughter was injured by flying glass as the windows were shot out. The baby's mom was not injured, and the front seat passenger was shot and survived.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Car sprayed with bullets, infant survives; 1 dead, 1 injured

Chavez is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but prosecutors say this isn't Chavez's first road rage shooting.

Just last year, on July 7, 2023, on Fondren, according to court records, Chavez shot into a vehicle, shooting the driver "several times along his arms, legs and abdomen".

In addition to the two latest, Chavez has four other outstanding charges, including two aggravated assaults and two being a felon in possession of a weapon.

After hearing the prosecutor's argument, the judge agreed Chavez should not receive bond after he had already been given bond on previous charges and, according to prosecutors, he continued to commit more crimes.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX LOCAL APP TODAY

"The narrative that you guys are creating that this could have been avoided. It's unreasonable. It's unfair. The notion that this could have been prevented because the judge set bail is just unreasonable. Judge Hill and all his colleagues went to law school. They are prosecutors. They are defense attorneys. What does that mean? They can't predict the future," says Chavez's Attorney Juan Guerra.

Chavez has been to prison twice. His record includes several drug charges and robbery.

The no bond order is good for 60 days. Prosecutors plan to go back and ask the judge to hold Chavez without bond until his murder trial.