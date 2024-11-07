Houston crime: Car sprayed with bullets, infant survives; 1 dead, 1 injured

One man is dead and another injured after a car was riddled with bullets Thursday evening in Southwest Houston, according to Houston police.

Police say an infant girl and woman, who were also in the vehicle, survived.

"We don’t know exactly where the shooting took place. One report was on Beechnut, another that it was on Beltway 8," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. and police found the car parked in a Wells Fargo parking lot on the corner of Beechnut and the Beltway.

Police say they have no leads on who the shooter is or what the motive was.

The injured man is in the hospital, expected to survive. The uninjured woman was taken downtown for questioning.

The family of the deceased victim was on the scene and told FOX 26, the victim is 23-years-old.

They did not want to identify their loved one, but said he was a hard-working security guard who loved his mom.

They confirmed the baby in the car was his firstborn and only child.

If you have any information on what happened, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.