The Brief Houston Police's Gang Unit arrested Carlos Chavez, 28, in connection to a deadly shooting this month. Jadrian Edwards, 23, was killed, and another man was injured. Chavez is charged with murder and aggravated assault.



Police have arrested a man they say opened fire on a car in Southwest Houston, killing a man and injuring another.

Carlos Chavez, 28, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection to the shooting on November 7.

Carlos Chavez (Source: Houston Police)

Police were called to the parking lot of the Wells Fargo on Beechnut Street shortly after 4 p.m. for the shooting.

Jadrian Edwards, 23, was killed. A second victim, who was also 23, was taken to the hospital.

An adult female and a child inside the vehicle were not injured.

Investigators identified Chavez as the suspect, and he was charged on Nov. 21. Members of the Houston Police gang division arrested Chavez the next day.

Family members told FOX 26 Edwards was a hard-working security guard who loved his mom.