Gun found in inmate's wheelchair at Harris County Jail

Harris County Jail detention officers confiscated a loaded handgun hidden inside an inmate’s wheelchair on Tuesday morning after receiving an anonymous tip.

The inmate, 53-year-old Tyrone Kennedy, is now facing a new felony charge. According to authorities, the weapon was discovered inside the seat cushion of Kennedy's personal wheelchair, which he used when arrested on Oct. 23 for a felony parole revocation warrant.

Tyrone Kennedy

Kennedy was being held in a general population cell at the 1200 Baker Street jail facility when the weapon was recovered without incident.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office is working with investigators to formally file the new charge. Meanwhile, the jail has launched an internal investigation to review policies and procedures related to the incident.