A Montgomery County man has received a maximum sentence of 20 years for violating a protective order two or more times within a year.

Jesse James Segundo, 50, was initially arrested on a family violence offense, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Segundo was said to be aware that he was to honor a protective order issued against him prohibiting him from contacting the victim in the case.

However, he chose to ignore the restrictions and repeatedly harassed the victim while actively working to hide his violations by using an alias, among other tactics.

MCDAO says Segundo was attempting to pressure the victim to sign an Affidavit of Non-Prosecution in hopes of having his case dismissed.

Jesse James Segundo (Montgomery County District Attorney's Office)

Taking this into consideration, the jury was quick to agree upon a guilty verdict.

Prosecutors presented evidence of Segundo's lengthy criminal history, which includes theft, drugs, burglary, and more.

The jury also heard from Investigator Suzanne Hollified, who testified to jail calls where Segundo demanded the victim change her story and asked others to sell drugs for him, officials report.

In addition to serving 20 years in prison, Segundo must also pay a $10,000 fine.