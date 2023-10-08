An ExxonMobil employee was arrested in Montgomery County on a sexual assault charge.

David Scott, 29, was charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony, and arrested at the La Quinta Inn & Suites on 6930 FM 1488 on Oct. 5 by the sheriff's office, according to Montgomery County jail records.

Scott is the Senior Vice President of Upstream Unconventional in ExxonMobil’s Permian Business Unit and was appointed to the position in April 2020.

David Scott (Courtesy of Montgomery Count Sheriff's Office)

His bail was set to $30,000, and he has bonded out, records state.

ExxonMobil gave this statement saying:

"All ExxonMobil employees, officers, and directors are accountable for observing the highest standards of integrity and code of conduct in support of the Company’s business and otherwise. We are aware of the allegations and cannot comment on a personal matter; however, we can say that this individual will not continue work responsibilities as the investigation proceeds."