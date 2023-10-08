A father was shot in front of his family after a seemingly drive-by shooting in south Houston, authorities say.

Houston police say a 28-year-old man was driving in a white Cadillac SUV with his wife and two children, ages four and nine, southbound on MLK Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

A white Camaro drove up to the SUV while they were driving and someone inside the Camaro shot several rounds at the family's car, police said.

The father was hit in his left leg, officials say, and he kept going southbound before making a turn onto Reed Road. The SUV came to a stop at a construction zone at the corner of MLK and Reed Road.

According to authorities, the Camaro left the scene before they arrived.

No one else in the family was reported injured.

Houston police say the father may have sustained more injuries from the accident in the construction zone.

The father said he did not recognize the shooters. Police say there was no immediate report of a prior argument that may have led to the shooting.