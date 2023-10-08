The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal accident on Mercury Inbound and I-10 on Sunday.

Police say an individual was fatally struck by a car while crossing the freeway, and died at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

Authorities say they do not know why the person was trying to cross the freeway.

Neither the driver nor the pedestrian's name has been released, and police are still investigating.