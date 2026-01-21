The Brief A powerful arctic cold front moves in to Houston on Saturday. Freezing rain and sleet is likely Saturday with light snow possible early Sunday. Expect roads to become icy.



Temperatures will plunge this weekend as an arctic blast hits Houston. We're tracking the latest timeline and potential impacts – including freezing rain and icy roads.

Ahead of the arctic blast

Southeast Texas remains in a warmer, mostly cloudy pattern through the end of the work week.

Off and on showers are expected, with the best rain chances occurring from this morning through mid-afternoon, then isolated rain Thursday and late-day rain Friday.

Temperatures stay comfortable before the winter storm arrives, but watch for some overnight fog.

Timeline: Arctic blast arrives Saturday

A powerful arctic cold front is expected to move through Saturday, bringing very cold rain, some sleet and eventually icy roadways by the evening.

Temperatures will fall quickly behind the front, accompanied by gusty north winds, nasty wind chills, and much colder air spreading south through the day.

Areas north of Houston could feel temps drop below freezing through the day, which will increase the risk for freezing rain and icy roads by Saturday night and through Sunday.

Impacts: Threat of ice, very cold air

Beginning Saturday morning and reaching its peak late Saturday into early Sunday, the combination of rain, then freezing temperatures, will lead to the high risk for icy roads and bridges.

Freezing rain and sleet is likely Saturday with light snow possible early Sunday. However, this won't be the "fun" variety of snow because it could fall onto already frozen roads and come along with temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Regardless of precipitation type, very cold air is expected to settle in, with hard freezes (below 24 degrees) possible and dangerous wind chills developing. It's possible that the Houston area could have up to four nights with lows in the 20s.

ERCOT power preps

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued an Operating Condition Notice for Saturday and Sunday. The agency said in a statement Monday they anticipate ample supply to meet demand this winter, based on expected weather conditions.

CenterPoint says they are prepared to respond to cold weather and have performed a series of proactive pre-winter preparedness actions to strengthen and winterize its electric and natural gas infrastructure across Texas. They say they have also inspected and tested cold-weather critical equipment.

Entergy Texas says they are also monitoring conditions and have taken proactive winterization efforts, including protecting critical equipment from colder temperatures; inspecting generation units, substations and transmission lines; and clearing fallen trees and branches.

State emergency mobilization

Texans are urged to stay weather-aware, check road conditions before any necessary travel, and follow instructions from local officials.

Governor Abbott has mobilized state emergency resources and agencies for Thursday, to prepare for a severe arctic cold front expected to bring life-threatening temperatures and hazardous winter weather to Texas.

Dig deeper:

Governor Abbott activates state emergency response resources ahead of winter storm