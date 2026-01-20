Houston arctic blast: CenterPoint Energy preparing for cold weather

The Brief CenterPoint Energy is preparing for the cold weather expected to arrive in the Houston area this weekend. According to a statement, CenterPoint Energy's Emergency Response & Preparedness, Electric Operations, Gas Operations and Meteorology teams continue actively monitoring weather models and preparing for cold and potentially icy conditions. Both Electric and Natural Gas teams across CenterPoint’s Texas footprint are engaged in coordinated efforts to maintain readiness and address potential service impacts, officials said. The company is reminding customers and community members to always assume downed lines or wires are energized and potentially dangerous if contacted. Stay at least 35 feet away from downed power lines or fallen wires and keep a safe distance from objects touching downed lines (tree limbs, vehicles, fences, etc.) and immediately report downed power lines to CenterPoint.



CenterPoint Energy preparing for cold weather arrival this weekend

According to a statement, CenterPoint Energy's Emergency Response & Preparedness, Electric Operations, Gas Operations and Meteorology teams continue actively monitoring weather models and preparing for cold and potentially icy conditions. Both Electric and Natural Gas teams across CenterPoint’s Texas footprint are engaged in coordinated efforts to maintain readiness and address potential service impacts, officials said.

What they're saying:

"We continue to diligently monitor the evolving weather forecasts across the communities we serve in Texas ahead of this weekend’s potential winter weather. Our teams are well prepared, executing work in advance and will be ready to respond to any impacts from the forecasted conditions, including icy weather, high winds and wintry precipitation," said Don Daigler, CenterPoint’s Senior Vice President, Emergency Preparedness and Response. "We will remain alert throughout the week and continue to coordinate with local officials as our communities take steps to prepare. We urge our customers to stay weather alert as conditions continue to develop and have an emergency plan in place."

Big picture view:

Officials said they are prepared to respond to cold weather and has performed a series of proactive pre-winter preparedness actions to strengthen and winterize its electric and natural gas infrastructure across Texas, as well as inspect and test cold-weather critical equipment ahead of potential severe cold weather.

CenterPoint officials said they've completed numerous pre-winter safety and readiness actions including:

• Inspecting and testing critical equipment, including all 270 electric substations, to prepare for high demand and cold temperatures;

• Communicating and coordinating with the Texas Public Utility Commission and ERCOT about statewide energy needs;

• Hardening electric and natural gas infrastructure across the Greater Houston area, including installing heaters and devices to prevent ice damage or buildup;

• Maintaining freeze protection equipment and enclosures for cold-weather critical components;

• Repairing thermal insulation and water-proofing materials;

• Positioning Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks to be deployed to supplement the natural gas system, if needed;

• Coordinating and communicating with the Railroad Commission of Texas to identify and support operations of critical gas infrastructure for natural gas reliability;

• Monitoring more than 100 weather stations across the Greater Houston area to enhance situational awareness and storm preparation;

• Donated and installed more than 20 emergency backup generators at key locations across Greater Houston to improve local emergency preparedness and response efforts; and

• Conducted more than 19,000 total hours of emergency training in 2025 for hundreds of operational, emergency response and other personnel and contractors to strengthen severe weather preparation and response efforts.

What you can do:

The company is reminding customers and community members to always assume downed lines or wires are energized and potentially dangerous if contacted. Stay at least 35 feet away from downed power lines or fallen wires and keep a safe distance from objects touching downed lines (tree limbs, vehicles, fences, etc.) and immediately report downed power lines to CenterPoint.

CenterPoint Energy has also launched a comprehensive online resource hub featuring safety, energy savings and bill management tips to help customers stay safe and warm throughout the winter season. CenterPoint encourages customers to use this helpful resource to create their own cold weather plans and stay prepared. To learn more, click here.

CenterPoint electric customers are encouraged to enroll in the company’s Power Alert Service to receive winter storm outage details, estimated restoration times and customer-specific restoration updates by phone call, text or email.