Terry Rivera sentenced to 50 years after pleading guilty to capital murder of 12-year-old

The Brief Terry Rivera has been sentenced to 50 years after pleading guilty to capital murder for the shooting of 12-year-old Carlos Fernandez, the son of Rivera's former partner. Rivera shot and killed Fernandez in 2024 after shooting at the apartment unit the child was sleeping in on Alderson Street. Rivera was taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border on March 11, 2024.



Terry Rivera has accepted a plea deal after being charged with capital murder for the 2024 shooting of 12-year-old Carlos Fernandez, the son of Rivera's former partner.

Rivera pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced to 50 years on Tuesday.

12-year-old killed while sleeping

The backstory:

On March 4, 2024, Harris County deputies were called to an apartment on Alderson Street as people reported a shooting.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Rivera was in a previous relationship with the 12-year-old's mother and had two children with her. They were together for six years and were separated on and off for two years.

Harris County deputies were confirmed to have been called to the home before the shooting. Fernandez's mother says Rivera had dropped the kids off around 10 p.m. and was being loud and confrontational.

The mother had two friends with her to help get the kids out of the truck, and as she approached to get them, Rivera pushed her, making her fall backward, HCSO reports.

Rivera had grabbed a firearm from next to the vehicle and yelled at her again while the kids were escorted inside the home. He did not point the weapon at anyone, officials say.

It is believed Rivera shot through the window of his ex's apartment unit. Sheriff Gonzalez previously reported Carlos had been sleeping in the living room and ran into his sisters’ room when he heard the commotion.

Authorities say they recovered the grey pickup truck believed to be used by the suspect when the shooting occurred.

Arrested at U.S. - Mexico border

Rivera was taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border on March 11, 2024.

CBP officers referred Rivera for secondary inspection at the Gateway International Bridge on Monday. Utilizing biometric verification and federal databases, they discovered an outstanding felony warrant for capital murder issued by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Rivera was turned over to Cameron County sheriff’s deputies for further action.