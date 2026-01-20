City of Houston announces demolition of vacant apartment complex after multiple fires

The Brief Houston city leaders announced a plan to demolish a vacant apartment complex near Spring Branch. The property has drawn repeated complaints related to crime, fires and trespassing. Once demolition is complete, the land will be used for flood mitigation efforts and a public safety complex.



City leaders on Tuesday announced plans to demolish a long-vacant apartment complex in the Spring Branch area that officials say has become a safety hazard for the surrounding community.

The complex, formerly known as the Park on Westview Apartments, sits near the intersection of Gessner Road and Westview Drive. It has been unoccupied for years and has drawn repeated complaints related to crime, fires and trespassing.

"This marks the first phase in transforming a long-vacant apartment complex into something that will directly serve and protect our residents," said Vice Mayor Pro-Tem Amy Peck. "For too long, this property has sat unused, creating safety concerns."

Once demolition is complete, the land will be used for flood mitigation efforts and a public safety complex, including a police and fire station. City officials said the property was purchased to address chronic flooding issues in the area.

"These investments mean faster emergency response times, improved public safety, and greater resilience during severe weather events," said Peck.

By the numbers:

Gwen Tillotson, the mayor’s chief economic development officer, said more than $137 million will be invested in the overall project. Peck said a tax increment reinvestment zone, or TIRZ, purchased the property for about $18.6 million, with demolition costs estimated at roughly $2 million.

Safety concerns surround property

The backstory:

City officials said the apartment complex has been vacant for years and repeatedly cited by the Houston Police Department and the City of Houston for safety and habitability violations.

Peck said the site generated ongoing concerns related to crime, fires and people trespassing or living in the abandoned buildings.

"This place is terrible, and it puts people in harms way," said Chief Diaz, of the Houston Police Department. "Our partners as the fire department and the police are constantly here trying to ask people not to live in these old apartments, causing fires."

Between 2019 and 2025, the Houston Fire Department responded to 75 calls at the complex, not including EMS responses, officials said.

"This year alone, we responded to six fires, four of them working fires," Houston Fire Chief Thomas Muñoz said.

New facility coming after demolition

What's next:

City officials said the abatement process is expected to take three to six months, with demolition beginning during that period.

Plans also call for the construction of a new Northwest police and fire station on the site. TIRZ officials said they hope to complete the new facilities by 2030.

"By ridding the community of this dangerous existing structure, the Westview Detention Basin will provide 100 acre, feet of water detention and over 1,000 homes will see a reduction in flood risks," said Ann Givens, the board chair of TIRZ 17.