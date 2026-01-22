Expand / Collapse search
Sugar Land Fire Department assists in rescue of dog that fell into a bayou

Published  January 22, 2026 5:29pm CST
Sugar Land
The Brief

    • Sugar Land Firefighters sprang into action rescuing a dog that got trapped in a bayou, officials said. 
    • Authorities stated the dog had fallen into a bayou and was unable to get out due to weather conditions. 
    • Personnel from Ladder 7 and Engine 2 worked alongside Animal Services Officers and were able to safely recover the dog. 

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Sugar Land Firefighters sprang into action rescuing a dog that got trapped in a bayou, officials said. 

What we know:

Authorities stated the dog had fallen into a bayou and was unable to get out due to weather conditions. 

Personnel from Ladder 7 and Engine 2 worked alongside Animal Services Officers and were able to safely recover the dog. 

The dog was taken to the Sugar Land Animal Shelter, where officials said he is recovering and doing well. 

What we don't know:

Officials didn't include how the dog may have ended up in the bayou. 

The Source: Sugar Land Fire Department

