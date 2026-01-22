Sugar Land Fire Department assists in rescue of dog that fell into a bayou
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Sugar Land Firefighters sprang into action rescuing a dog that got trapped in a bayou, officials said.
What we know:
Authorities stated the dog had fallen into a bayou and was unable to get out due to weather conditions.
Personnel from Ladder 7 and Engine 2 worked alongside Animal Services Officers and were able to safely recover the dog.
Image 1 of 5
▼
The dog was taken to the Sugar Land Animal Shelter, where officials said he is recovering and doing well.
What we don't know:
Officials didn't include how the dog may have ended up in the bayou.
The Source: Sugar Land Fire Department