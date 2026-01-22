Sugar Land Fire Department assists in rescue of dog that fell into a bayou

The Brief Sugar Land Firefighters sprang into action rescuing a dog that got trapped in a bayou, officials said. Authorities stated the dog had fallen into a bayou and was unable to get out due to weather conditions. Personnel from Ladder 7 and Engine 2 worked alongside Animal Services Officers and were able to safely recover the dog.



Sugar Land Firefighters sprang into action rescuing a dog that got trapped in a bayou, officials said.

What we know:

Authorities stated the dog had fallen into a bayou and was unable to get out due to weather conditions.

Personnel from Ladder 7 and Engine 2 worked alongside Animal Services Officers and were able to safely recover the dog.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The dog was taken to the Sugar Land Animal Shelter, where officials said he is recovering and doing well.

What we don't know:

Officials didn't include how the dog may have ended up in the bayou.