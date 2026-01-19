Could it snow in Houston this weekend? Arctic blast to plunge temperatures

The Brief The primary cold surge to hit the Houston area as early as Friday evening, with temperatures falling sharply by late Saturday. Rain is likely at the onset, but we are monitoring the potential for a transition to ice or sleet as the cold air deepens. Given the uncertainty in precipitation type, check back with us for updates on issues for bridges and overpasses Saturday night into Sunday.



Arctic air is set to plunge temperatures across the country, and impacts on Houston will be felt this weekend with cold rain and possible ice pellets, freezing rain or areas of wet snow.

Arctic blast envelops U.S.

Big picture view:

We are certain that a major pattern shift is underway as a powerful upper-level low dives south out of the Hudson Bay in Canada. This will send an Arctic cold front across the U.S. and toward the Gulf Coast by early Saturday.

We know that moisture will not be lacking. Southerly flow ahead of the front will prime the atmosphere for widespread precipitation.

Houston impacts

Local perspective:

We are confident that temperatures will plummet. Models already suggest that Saturday’s highs could struggle to leave 40s, with a widespread freeze likely for much of the Houston area Saturday and Sunday night.

What we don't know:

While the arrival of the cold is a sure bet, the exact timing of the transition from rain to a wintry mix is still a major question mark.

We are also still evaluating the vertical temperature profile of the atmosphere; a difference of just a couple of degrees will determine if we see cold rain, sleet, or freezing rain.

While our best models are starting to lean into a wintry scenario, we cannot yet pinpoint specific accumulation amounts or which exact neighborhoods will see the highest impacts. We’ll be watching the model trends closely as we get closer to the weekend.

Weather roller coaster this week

Timeline:

After Monday’s cool but pleasant conditions, temperatures trend warmer through midweek ahead of the next frontal system.

That front brings increasing clouds and rain chances before another push of colder air arrives late in the week.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The result will be up-and-down temperature swings, shifting from mild back to winter-like in a short time span.

In Houston "roller coaster" fashion, temperatures could swing from the low 70s Thursday to potential ice Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Rain chances return:

The highest chances for rain will be Wednesday, then again, this weekend.

Across Texas

Big picture view:

Anyone who has travel plans in Texas this week should pay close attention to the forecast as the winter storm impacts could be widespread.

While specifics on rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain are limited at this time, the dramatic drop in temperatures is much more certain.

Wintry weather could be seen across a large swath of Texas, as temperatures go from about 15 degrees above average for some places to as much as 30 degrees below average in the span of a day.

Bottom line for Texans, keep tabs on the weather forecast as details come into focus.