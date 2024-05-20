An 89-year-old Houston woman at the center of a Silver Alert has been missing since last week.

According to the alert, Amanda Jones was last seen around 1:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 12900 block of Glenwyck Street.

Amanda Jones (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Officials say Jones has been diagnosed with dementia.

Amanda Jones (Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety)

She was last seen wearing a red dress and carrying a black purse. She is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Houston police at (832)394-1840.