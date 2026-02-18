Rockets' Kevin Durant dismisses 'Twitter nonsense' over alleged burner account comments

The Brief Dismissing the "Nonsense": Kevin Durant brushed off viral allegations regarding a suspected "burner" account, labeling the social media firestorm as "Twitter nonsense" and refusing to engage with the speculation. Locker Room Stability: Durant emphasized that the team remains "locked in" and that his relationship with teammates Alperen Şengün and Jabari Smith Jr. is unaffected, noting they had a "great practice" following the All-Star break. Coaching Perspective: Head coach Ime Udoka maintains a complete disconnect from the drama, stating he does not use social media and prefers to focus on the team's upcoming road trip rather than "second-hand" rumors.



Rockets superstar Kevin Durant and head coach Ime Udoka are looking to turn the page on a social media firestorm that erupted over the NBA All-Star break.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Kevin Durant #7 of Team USA Stripes and Alperen Sengun #28 of Team World pose for a portrait during the NBA All-Star Game Portraits as part of NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday, February 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, Californ Expand

The controversy centers on screenshots from a private group chat involving an X account, @gethigher77, which some fans allege belongs to Durant.

The messages included disparaging remarks about teammates Alperen Şengün and Jabari Smith Jr., reportedly questioning Şengün’s defense and using a slur to describe Smith Jr.

Addressing the media for the first time since the allegations surfaced, Durant dismissed the situation as "Twitter nonsense."

"I know you got to ask these questions, but I'm not here to get into Twitter nonsense," Durant said Wednesday. "I'm just here to focus on the season, keep it pushing."

Locker Room Chemistry

Despite the potential for friction within a young Rockets core, Durant insisted that the internal dynamics of the team remain intact. When asked if he had addressed the rumors with his teammates, the 16-time All-Star suggested there was no need for a formal sit-down.

"My teammates know what it is," Durant said. "We’ve been locked in the whole season. Enjoyed our break, had a great practice today, and looking forward to this road trip."

Durant, who has a well-documented history of using "burner" accounts to defend himself online, has not confirmed or denied ownership of the @gethigher77 handle.

Udoka Stays Focused

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 29: Head coach Ime Udoka of the Houston Rockets attends a press conference after the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and Expand

Head coach Ime Udoka echoed his star player’s sentiment, taking a detached approach to the digital drama. Known for his no-nonsense coaching style, Udoka made it clear that he does not follow the "noise" of social media.

"I don't do social media," Udoka said. "You hear about some things second-hand, but I don't really live in that world or comment on Twitter or any of that. I don't pay it much attention at all."

The Rockets currently sit at 33-20, holding fourth place in the Western Conference. The team is looking to maintain its momentum as they head into the final stretch of the season.

The Rockets return to action Thursday night on the road against the Charlotte Hornets.