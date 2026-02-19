2 adults, 1 juvenile charged in connection to deadly Tidwell Road shooting

The Brief James Edward King, 37, Shawn Jones, 54, and a 15-year-old suspect were arrested for their alleged connection to a deadly shooting. Shyta Campbell, 38, was found shot at her apartment on Tidwell Road and later died from her wounds. The shooting will be referred to a Harris County Grand Jury.



Two adults and one juvenile have been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman at a Houston apartment in the Greater Inwood area.

On Thursday, the Houston Police Department announced James Edward King, 37, Shawn Jones, 54, and a 15-year-old suspect were arrested by Harris County authorities.

Suspects arrested in deadly Tidwell Road shooting

The backstory:

On Jan. 16, Houston police were called to an apartment complex on West Tidwell Road between Antoine Drive and Bingle Road around 8 p.m.

When officers went inside, they found a woman, 38-year-old Shyta Campbell, suffering from a gunshot wound inside the apartment's entrance. Campbell was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police there was an altercation between the woman in the apartment and multiple other people outside the apartment. The people outside the resident approached the door and started to argue with the woman.

James Edward King (L) and Shawn Jones (R)

Police say at one point someone pulled out a gun and the woman was shot. After that initial shot, more people began firing at the apartment and hit multiple apartment units with other residents inside.

The suspects, now believed to be King, Jones, and the 15-year-old, left the scene before police arrived.

After they were arrested, King was charged with burglary with intent to commit a felony, Jones was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and the teen was referred to the Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on a charge of deadly conduct.

What's next:

The shooting will be referred to a Harris County Grand Jury.