Monkeypox case reported at IDEA Public School in Harris Co.

IDEA Public Schools officials have confirmed a case of monkeypox was recently reported on one of their campuses.

According to a statement, the case of monkeypox was reported at IDEA Hardy, which is located at 1930 Little York Road.

School officials said they are working closely with Harris County Public Health to identify and offer guidance to anyone who may have been exposed.

Officials added the school's facility staff conducted a deep cleaning of all spaces, wiped down classrooms and frequently touched surfaces, along with providing additional cleaning supplies for disinfection.

The statement added, "We will continue to keep families informed of the virus and practice our health safety procedures across all campuses."