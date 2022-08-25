1st Harris County Jail inmate positive for monkeypox, sheriff says

article

The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in the Harris County Jail, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced on Thursday.

According to officials, the male inmate was placed in temporary quarantine in accordance with COVID-19 protocol when he was booked into the jail on August 15, and jail staff learned of possible monkeypox symptoms about six days later.

Marquita Casely-Hayford, medical liaison for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, says the inmate was placed into quarantine for monkeypox at that point, and the case was confirmed on Wednesday.

Casely-Hayford said it is not believed at this time that he contracted the virus at the jail.

The jail is managing the inmate’s care, Sheriff Gonzalez said, adding that contract tracing and disinfecting protocols are being conducted. The jail has been in communication with public health partners, he says.

More than 470 monkeypox cases have been reported in Harris County, including cases in the City of Houston, according to data from county health officials.

Vaccines are currently being provided only to select people including those who were directly exposed to monkeypox and those who are at high risk of contracting the virus. Learn more on the Harris County Public Health website.

County health officials also have a Monkeypox Hotline where residents can get answers about testing, vaccinations and more at 832-927-0707.