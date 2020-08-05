Missouri City nursing home reporting 38 COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

article

Missouri City is reporting that a nursing home has 38 COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths, and 24 infected staff.



According to a release from the city, Fort Bend County said the cases were located at Paradigm at First Colony Nursing Home, located at 4710 Lexington Boulevard.

After learning of the cases, according to the release, Mayor Yolanda Ford sent a letter to Texas Health and Human Services officials requesting additional information.



“This harrowing development speaks to the severity of this pandemic and how everyone needs to take it even more seriously,” said Mayor Yolanda Ford, who as the presiding officer of the City serves as the emergency management director pursuant to Section 418.1015 of the Texas Government Code. “In this role, I have received countless calls and communications relating to the care that is being provided to our most vulnerable population in Missouri City’s nursing homes.”



According to the release, Missouri City does not have local oversight and control of nursing homes within the city limits, the State of Texas has jurisdiction.

“This lack of City authority is a challenge, especially during a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ford said. “We will only beat this virus if we all cooperate by following mandatory facial covering orders, practicing proper social distancing, following health safety guidelines, and increasing communication among our local, County, and State leaders.”



Ford added, “the city is concerned about the individuals and families who are affected by the Paradigm cases and staff will continue monitoring the situation and working proactively to help flatten the curve.”



If individuals need to report a health issue or a potential violation, they should call 888-973-0022 or email: hfc.complaints@hhsc.state.tx.us.