Missouri City issues local order requiring face coverings

Illustration shows a mouth mask, during a visit to an elderly home in Dilbeek, Belgium Thursday 05 March 2020. The BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Missouri City Mayor Yolanda Ford issued a local order on Friday requiring face coverings to be worn in all local businesses and workplaces.

The order, which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. June 28, requires all employees and patrons to wear a face covering.

“The rising number of cases in the region is alarming and we need to do everything possible to curb this virus from spreading,” said Ford in a release. “We continue to have the highest number of cases in Fort Bend County, so let’s come together as a community and do our part by wearing masks, washing hands and socially distancing ourselves, to ensure that Missouri City does not turn into a severe COVID-19 hot spot.”

Any business who do not follow the order could face a fine not to exceed $1,000 per violation.

Several counties have already issued face covering orders including Harris County and Fort Bend County. The City of Galveston also issued an order on Monday. 