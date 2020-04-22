Face coverings or masks required in public in Harris County

article

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Wednesday that face coverings will be required in public starting next week.

The order goes into effect on April 27. It will remain in effect for 30 days.

The face coverings will be required for people who are in a public place in close proximity to others. The face covering can be a handkerchief or other material from home.

It does not need to be a medical-grade or N95 mask.

Under the expected order, if you are exercising or out for a walk, you will not have to wear a mask, and children under 10 will not have to wear a mask.

A "Stay Home, Work Safe" order is currently in effect for Harris County through April 30.

