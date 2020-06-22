Galveston issues order requiring face coverings in businesses

article

Starting Tuesday, customers and employees will be required to wear face coverings in all Galveston businesses.

The announcement comes after Harris County's mask mandate went into effect on Monday.

Mayor Jim Yarbrough signed the executive order requiring commercial entities that provide goods or services directly to the public to establish a health and safety policy requiring face coverings for customers aged ten or older on Monday.

The face coverings must cover the customer’s nose and mouth. They may include homemade masks, scarves, bandanas, or a handkerchief.

The order is in response to a rising number of coronavirus cases in Galveston and Galveston County.

As of Sunday, the Galveston County Health District was reporting 218 active cases of COVID-19 in Galveston.

This order is in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. on June 30 and could be extended by a vote of City Council during Thursday's meeting.

The order also limits mass gatherings within the city and codifies the city’s practice of limiting visitors in City Hall and requiring temperature screenings for entry.

Consistent with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-26, no individual, business, entity, or organization shall schedule, host, or conduct any outdoor gathering reasonably anticipated to attract more than 100 participants unless approved by the mayor with the consultation of the local health authority.