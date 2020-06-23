Fort Bend County issues mask order for businesses

Fort Bend County has issued a mask mandate requiring all business employees and customers to wear a mask.

Judge KP George announced on Tuesday that the order takes effect Wednesday at midnight.

"All commercial retail businesses specifically located in Fort Bend County are to require all their employees and their customers to wear face mask coverings while they are inside the premises of a business," Judge George said. "Every business must post visible signage at the entrance of the business informing customers that everyone inside the store must wear some kind of face covering."

This mandate comes after Harris and Galveston Counties issued similar orders this week.

Judge George said the order is in response to a rising number of coronavirus cases in the county.

"We actually passed a dark milestone," he said.

As of Tuesday evening, there are 3,176 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, with 50 deaths and 1,197 recoveries.

Case numbers and hospitalizations are continuing to go up across Texas, prompting local authorities to take action.

