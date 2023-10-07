The Houston Astros are up against the Minnesota Twins in the ALDS, and one Minnesota celebrity is getting in on the fun through billboards.

Much like our own Mattress Mack, Minnesota realtor Kris Lindahl is well-known in the state for his advertisements and is poking at the Houston icon after buying 45 billboards around the city!

The billboards read, "Hey, Mattress Mack You’ve Never Seen Twins Like This! Love, Kris Lindahl," alluding to Mack's mattress sales.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Photo courtesy of Kris Lindhal/Media Minefield)

"I love the Twins, and I wanted traveling Twins fans to feel a little piece of home when they hit the ground in Houston," Lindahl said. "We’re so excited about this series in Minnesota that I couldn’t resist the opportunity to nudge Mattress Mack a little bit and let him and Astros fans know they’re not the only ones all-in on this postseason. I’m looking forward to a great series and, of course, will be cheering loud for a Twins win!"

The act is all in good fun and Mattress Mack is known to be a major Astros fan! There's no word on whether Mack has become aware of the billboards and if he's planning his own fun response, but we'll be keeping a lookout.