The Houston Astros have taken a 1-0 series lead in the American League Division Series against the Minnesota Twins, 6-4, at Minute Maid Park on Saturday.

Yordan Alvarez clubbed two home runs for the Astros, while Justin Verlander tossed six shutout innings for the win.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 07: Bryan Abreu #52 of the Houston Astros reacts after the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins during Game One of the Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 07, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/G Expand

Jose Altuve homered on the first pitch from Twins starter Bailey Ober to set the tone, while Bryan Abreu and Ryan Pressly closed things out in the late innings after Minnesota scored four runs in the top of the 7th.

Houston now leads the best-of-five series 1-0 and will host Game 2 Sunday at 7:03 p.m.