METRO employee tests positive for COVID-19

article

An office worker assigned to the METRO administration building has tested positive for COVID-19 (the coronavirus). The employee was last on the job on March 20 and had no interaction with the public.

METRO is working with public health officials so they can identify and notify any employees who may have been in close contact with the employee.

Riders who have come into contact with other METRO employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 should be monitoring themselves for symptoms.

To prevent or minimize its transmission on the transit system, METRO asks all riders to use the system only for essential trips at this time, practice social distancing when you do ride transit.

Additionally, riders should board buses only from the back door, and stand or sit no closer than six feet behind the driver. METRO has temporarily suspended fares to prevent unnecessary touches and contacts.

MORE: Keep up with the latest greater Houston area COVID-19 cases