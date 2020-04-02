METRO confirms two new COVID-19 cases

article

METRO has now received confirmation of two more COVID-19 cases. One is a Yellow Cab contractor who drove for METROLift. The other is a METRORail Cleaner.

The contractor provided service for METROLift on the following dates: March 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 26, 27, and was last on the job Saturday, March 28. METROLift is an on-demand service that does not operate on specific routes.

METRO will contact riders who were on that vehicle within 14 days of the time frame in which that contractor last worked. Those customers should monitor themselves for possible symptoms, contact your health care provider as soon as you develop any symptoms, and self-isolate to avoid possibly exposing others, including refraining from using public transportation.

The METRORail cleaner was recently hired and just completed training before reporting to work at METRO’s Rail Operations Center last week. The employee had no interaction with the public and was last on the job on March 29.

Thursday's confirmation of these latest cases brings the total to five METRO employees and one METRO contractor.

METRO is also working with public health officials so they can identify and notify passengers and any employees who may have been in close contact with the two cases.

To prevent or minimize its transmission on the transit system, METRO asks all riders to use the system only for essential trips at this time, practice social distancing when you do ride transit. Additionally, riders should board buses only from the back door, and stand or sit no closer than six feet behind the driver.

