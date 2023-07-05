Meta launches Threads amid a sea of new social media platforms

Facebook parent company Meta is launching Threads on Thursday, a new social media platform aimed at competing with Twitter.

"It has Facebook, it has Instagram, and it’s going to make it very easy for people to add this on as well," said Bree Fowler, senior writer with CNET.

Instagram users can type the word "Threads" into the search bar and click a ticket that appears, which will link them to a QR code. That code is expected to take them to Threads once it is available.

The launch comes as Twitter has faced backlash after removing account verifications and other issues.

"Recently, it’s had to cut back on the number of posts people can see. This isn’t great when you’re already losing advertisers," said Fowler.

That move reportedly drove many Twitter users to a platform called Bluesky, backed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. And many more social media sites, all vying for users, including T2, Post, Mastodon, Spill, True, Diem, Lemon8, PearPop, and former President Trump's's Truth Social.

"Truth Social caters to people with a certain political bent. It’s not going to get your average person, and it’s not going to get tons of people or tons of advertisers, because it’s not designed to do that," explained Fowler.

Some government agencies in the U.S. have recently banned Tiktok, which is controlled by a Chinese company.

A newer platform called Zigazoo says it's been growing while offering a kid friendly space that is certified by the kidSAFE Seal Program.

"KidSAFE is a safe harbor with the Federal Trade Commission, and they’re able to certify that certain companies are kid safe. They audit us, and we make sure we have all the right systems in place to verify the users," said Zigazoo founder Zak Ringelstein.

Ringelstein says Zigazoo works to prevent trolling, negativity, and criminal activity through human and AI reviews of posts, and by verifying parental consent before children can join the platform.

"We’re backed by everyone from the NBA to Serena William's Venture Fund, to the biggest TikTok stars," said Ringelstein.

No matter which social media platform you use, experts urge you to monitor children's accounts and avoid publishing personal information.

"People need to, with any social media, stop and think before they post, but also make sure their accounts are locked down, that they’re not sharing their information with the entire world," advised Fowler.