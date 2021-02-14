Mayor Turner, Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo sign Disaster Declaration ahead of winter storm

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner signed a Disaster Declaration for an unprecedented winter storm hitting the Houston-area Sunday night.

Governor Greg Abbott also announced that the White House has issued a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas in response to the severe winter weather throughout the state.

Abbott submitted a request for this declaration on Saturday to assist the State in response efforts related to the storm.

The signing of the declaration will "give our emergency officials the flexibility to utilize every available resource to respond to this historic weather," Hidalgo tweeted.

Wintry Precipitation will start Sunday and end Monday afternoon.

Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo and Mayor Turner went live to talk about preparations for the storm.

Temperatures will be dangerously cold Monday night and another round of winter precipitation is expected to hit Houston on Wednesday.

George R. Brown (GRB) Convention Center is currently at full capacity. But Lakewood Church is available as a warming center for people in need. Click here for a complete list of warming centers in your area.

The Texas Department of Transportation is urging Houston residents to stay off the roads as they can get dangerously icy as conditions worsen.

Mayor Turner went on to say that there is a potential for rolling blackouts Sunday evening due to the weather.

You can conserve energy by closing your blinds, turning your thermostat down to 68 degrees and unplugging household appliances that aren't in use.