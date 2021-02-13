Texas Governor urges caution ahead of historic winter storm, says movement will be 'virtually impossible'

Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference Saturday to warn Texans about the upcoming winter storm.

"Some snow accumulations will break records and will make movement virtually impossible" said Governor Abbott.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for almost all of Texas. Snow, sleet, and/or freezing rain is expected throughout the region. In addition, extremely cold temperatures are expected to reach historic lows Tuesday morning.

Texas Department of Transportation crews started treating area roads and highways Friday and Saturday ahead of the storm. Their goal is to prevent ice, but Governor Abbott says the brine solution used might not be effective when temperatures get too cold.

"The effectiveness of the treatments will be limited because of the ultra-low temperature," said Abbott. "The temperatures will go so low, and remain so low for so long, it will mean there will be many roads across the state that will be extremely dangerous and treacherous to drive on."

According to Governor Abbott, there have already been more than 1,000 ice-related crashes across Texas since Thursday. One of those wrecks involved Zoe Schmidt along highway 290. The nurse had been driving to work Friday morning when she lost control near Brenham.

"I knew as soon as I corrected and the whole car went the other way, that this was ice," said Schmidt. "I’m very thankful. Very fortunate."

Advertisement

Witnesses told Schmidt her car went spinning and flipped onto a feeder road. Despite the awful crash, Schmidt feels like her injuries could have been much worse. The nurse says she sustained a black eye and dislocated her elbow.

"There’s no such thing as being too cautious," said Schmidt. "Even as someone that’s a good driver, there was nothing I could do to prevent a wreck like that."

Governor Abbott warned motorists who drive during the winter storm could be stuck for hours. National Guard troops have been called-in to help stranded motorists, but Abbott says the extreme arctic blast will be dangerous.

"The severity of cold weather that is about to be experienced here in the coming days in unprecedented in Texas history," said Abbott. "[If you crash and get stranded] your life will be compromised. Simply because of the conditions, if you get out and get stuck."