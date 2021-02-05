Manhunt underway after home invasion in South Houston

A manhunt is underway in South Houston following a home invasion near Interstate 45 and the Beltway.

"This is the brick they used to break down the door," said Monica Pinon.

According to Pinon, her two teens were home alone Thursday taking online virtual classes for school. At some point during the day, at least one unknown man barged into their home inside the Clear View Village neighborhood with a gun.

"The kids were in school," said Pinon. "We kept them home thinking it would be safer with everything going on. Now, we can’t even do that. My son is coming down the stairs, and [the suspect] just points the gun at him. He’s like, just do what I say and nothing will happen."

A spokesperson from the Houston Police Department says one of the suspects was dressed in all-black.

"The suspect demanded money and property, then used zip ties to tie the complainant’s hands together and forced him to lay down," said a spokesperson from HPD. "The complainant stated the suspect started talking in Spanish and believes he heard three male voices in total but did not see them. The suspect who was holding the gun then pulls the cord from the television and uses it to tie his sister up."

Pinon says her children are physically okay, but emotional stressed.

"They’re traumatized with everything," said Pinon. "They tore-up everything. Until we get the house together, I don’t want them back until we feel secure."

A neighbor grew suspicious after seeing the home’s front-door open. In a video provided by HPD, the neighbor records a man leaving the home. In the video, the man says he had been there for work.

"The neighbor, at the time, didn’t know what was happening or that the teens were tied up," said a HPD spokesperson. "The suspect continues to walk away from the residence and sprints into a black Chevy Traverse that picks him up."

"I don’t know if we’ll feel like this is our home anymore," said Pinon. "We don’t have anything. I don’t know the reason. We didn’t provoke anyone. What was the reason? Why us?"

A spokesperson from HPD provided the statement below: Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.