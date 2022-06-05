Man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in north Harris Co.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man is dead following an auto-pedestrian crash in north Harris County early Sunday morning.
The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m., near the intersection of FM 1960 and Kuykendahl Road
Authorities said a pedestrian attempted to cross north of FM 1960 when he was struck by a Dodge Ram 4500 construction vehicle.
That's when, authorities said, the pedestrian was sent into the northbound lanes where he was struck by a Jeep.
Authorities stated neither driver showed signs of impairment.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.