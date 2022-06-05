Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in north Harris Co.

Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man is dead following an auto-pedestrian crash in north Harris County early Sunday morning. 

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m., near the intersection of FM 1960 and Kuykendahl Road 

Authorities said a pedestrian attempted to cross north of FM 1960 when he was struck by a Dodge Ram 4500 construction vehicle. 

That's when, authorities said, the pedestrian was sent into the northbound lanes where he was struck by a Jeep. 

Authorities stated neither driver showed signs of impairment. 

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. 