Man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in north Harris Co.

article

A man is dead following an auto-pedestrian crash in north Harris County early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m., near the intersection of FM 1960 and Kuykendahl Road

Authorities said a pedestrian attempted to cross north of FM 1960 when he was struck by a Dodge Ram 4500 construction vehicle.

That's when, authorities said, the pedestrian was sent into the northbound lanes where he was struck by a Jeep.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Authorities stated neither driver showed signs of impairment.

Advertisement

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.