Man killed in SW Houston had baby in car; gunman sought

Houston Police Department are asking for help identifying the gunman who killed a man in southwest Houston while a baby was in the car with him.

The shooting occurred outside a convenience store at 12300 Hillcroft Avenue on Sunday around 1:10 p.m., HPD said.

Detectives reported the 30-year-old victim was sitting in a car outside the convenience store parking lot when a man started openly shooting at him. It is unknown if the shooter was aware of the baby in the vehicle.

The victim attempted to drive away even after being shot, according to officials. He lost control of the car and crashed into several other vehicles.

Paramedics took the victim to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The baby was not injured.

The identity of the man shot is unknown and is still being investigated by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Houston police don't have any other descriptions of the suspect, other than what they released in the surveillance photo shown above.

Anyone with information on the wanted suspect, in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.