Woman found shot to death near crashed car in southeast Houston

Officials are piecing together a woman's death in southeast Houston after her body was found nearby her crashed car.

Responding officers were called to the 5200 block of Fairgreen Ln a little after 8:15 p.m. There, investigators found an unidentified woman, believed to be in her 30s with a gunshot wound in her chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary details from the Houston Police Department is it appears she was in a car when she was shot, which was in reverse gear. Authorities said they found the woman on the ground and the car rolled back, which hit some trash before hitting a curb.

Currently, there is no known suspect information nor a motive, but an investigation remains underway.