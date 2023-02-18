Man hit, killed by 18-wheeler while dancing in the street, having manic episode

Authorities say a man died tragically Friday night after he was reportedly dancing in the street and was hit by a car.

Deputies with Harris County Sheriff's Office were called to Breen and Tabernash in northwest Houston a little before 10 p.m. Responding officers found an unidentified man dead at the scene.

Initial details are the man was dancing in the lanes when the big rig hit him. The driver stopped a short distance later, officials said and was cooperating with officers.

We're told poor lighting also played a factor in the 18-wheeler driver hitting the man, whose family confirmed has a history of mental health issues and suffered an episode earlier that day.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.