Man fatally shot in car on Houston's south side

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man inside a car on Houston’s south side.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Arbor Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday and found a man shot inside the vehicle.

Police say the man, believed to be in his 30s, was in the passenger seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the car has multiple bullet holes, and cartridge cases were found about a block away.

Information on a suspect has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

