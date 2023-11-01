The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving an elderly driver and pedestrian walking on 9700 Richmond Avenue on Oct. 24.

Around 7:40p.m., police responded to the crash and found a 59-year-old pedestrian in critical condition.

Police say the man was walking across the street and was struck by a silver Infiniti G35 traveling in westbound lanes.

The car was driven by a 69-year-old man who stayed at the scene once after the crash. Police say the man did not seem impaired and was released after questioning.

According to officials, the pedestrian was not walking on a cross road.

Officials say the pedestrian was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital by Houston Fire Department and pronounced dead on Oct. 31. The pedestrian's identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The investigation is still active.