The Houston Police Department Crime Division is investigating a fatal car crash involving a family around on SH-288 near Wheeler Avenue, that took the life of a 3-year-old child.

Police say before midnight, they responded to a crash involving a couple with three children who was driving in black Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.

According to officials, the woman was driving the car, and the man was intoxicated in the passenger side.

After investigation, authorities learned an argument broke out between the couple, causing the intoxicated man to grab the stirring wheel.

Police say the man's actions caused a struggle between him and the woman.

During the fight, the SUV to hit a wall, causing injuries to everyone inside including, two other children in the backseat, according to police.

The ages of the kids were 7-year-old, 3-year-old and a 3-month-old. Police say the 3-year-old had hit his head, but it is unclear how.

Officials say all three kids and two adults were taken to the hospital, where the 3-year-old was pronounced dead.

There are still no charges filed against the man, but police say he could face charges as a result of the investigation.