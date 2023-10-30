The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on 5410 N Braeswoods Blvd on Monday, which left two people injured.

Police say they responded to a shooting at the Life at Jackson Square apartments around 8:45 a.m, and found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

While leaving their apartment, a woman and a man heard gunshots. As they were leaving, the woman was shot in the leg and the man shot in the buttocks, according to officials.

The couple told police they didn't see anyone but only heard gunshots.

Authorities say both people were taken to the hospital and expected to recovery from their injures. Police say more than 30 rounds were fired, and most of the casings, including those from a weekend shooting, were found.

Police are seeking information on the suspect responsible for the shooting and are urging anyone with information to contact their local law enforcement agency.