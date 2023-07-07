After more than a month, the suspect who shot and killed an Uber driver in Houston has been charged.

Charles Anthony Hudson, 18, has been charged with Capital Murder in Harris County for the death of 43-year-old Hector Torres back in May.

According to Houston police, officers arrived at the 2900 block of Trail Lake Drive on May 27 for a robbery. When they arrived, Torres was found with multiple gunshot wounds, officials say.

Before he became unresponsive, authorities say Torres told police he was providing an Uber ride when he was shot and his car was stolen. It was later recovered in the 2900 block of Knotty Oaks Trail.

According to court documents, a citizen saw Torres and allowed him to use their cell phone to contact his roommate to tell her what happened.

Torres was taken to a hospital where he later died on May 29.

Investigators were able to determine Hudson was the last person to ride with Torres.

Hudson was charged for the murder on July 5 and his bond has not yet been set.