One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Allendale early Friday morning.

Houston police arrived in the 4800 block of Allendale Road at 1:17 a.m. after receiving a call about a firearm discharge.

Neighbors in the apartment below told police they heard three gunshots and a thud hit the floor. They then say it sounded like someone jumping out the back window of where the apartment was.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

When police arrived, they saw the apartment where the shooting occurred vacant but when they entered, officers found a man in his 30s dead from gunshot wounds.

According to officers, there were a couple of casings on the ground and a few bullet holes.

Authorities are still investigating the scene to piece together what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Homicide.