Houston Police have filed charges against Quendarious Emerson, 26, for his alleged involvement in a shooting on Nov. 21 at 3400 Cavalcade Street, which resulted in two people getting injured.

According to investigators, around 1:55am, officers responded to a shooting call. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a woman with a single gunshot wound.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive. Emerson has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Further investigation identified Emerson as the suspect in this case, and he was subsequently charged for his role in the shooting on Dec. 19.

Police say Emerson is not in custody and currently on the run.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Emerson or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



