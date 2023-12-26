Intoxicated driver in Harris County charged after crash kills woman passenger

Edwardo Delgado has been charged in Harris County after he crashed the car he was driving in north Houston causing the death of a woman passenger.

Delgado, 36, was charged with Intoxication Manslaughter after a woman, 35, died from a car crash in the 4700 block of North Freeway.

According to police, around 2:25 am., officers arrived at the scene and learned the driver of a silver Chevrolet Tahoe, Delgado, failed to stay in one lane and hit a concrete barrier. The car hit another concrete pillar before rolling onto its side.

Edwardo Delgado

The woman passenger in the Tahoe with Delgado was pronounced dead at the scene.

Delgado was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and was found to be intoxicated.

Court documents state he was out on bail for previous DWIs. Witnesses and law enforcement say he blamed the crash on the passenger.

His bond has been set to $350,000 and he is currently booked in Harris County Jail.